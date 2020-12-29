Federal judge in Iowa ridicules Trump’s pardons

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge who has warned against political corruption is ridiculing President Trump’s pardons, including those issued to former Republican members of Congress and campaign operatives. Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt of the Southern District of Iowa says, “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals.” In a bit of humor, the judge says that “to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.” Pratt was appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton in 1997.