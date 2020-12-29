DHS launches COVID-19 vaccine data page

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a new COVID-19 vaccine date page Tuesday morning.

This page will include data summarizing metric for allocation, shipment, and total vaccine administered, as well as a graph displaying the number of vaccinations administered per day.

“We are committed to providing the public with timely COVID-19 vaccine information,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Even though we’re in the early stages of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program, it is important for Wisconsinites to know where we stand and highlight the unprecedented work being done by COVID-19 vaccinators across the state.”

DHS will update this information at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.