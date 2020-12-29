Court: Parents of child who killed himself can sue educators

CINCINNATI (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old student who killed himself after being bullied can move forward with a lawsuit against the Cincinnati school district. A panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court Appeals said Tuesday that Gabriel Taye’s parents had established reckless behavior that prevents school officials from receiving governmental immunity for their handling of the case. Their lawsuit charges Cincinnati schools and officials with wrongful death and other allegations. An attorney for the school officials called it “a preliminary decision.” He declined to say whether there would be further appeals of the ruling. It upheld one by a lower court.