Chippewa Falls gym owner hopes for usual New Year’s rush of memberships

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Gyms usually see a flood of new faces at the beginning of the year, but is a local gym expecting that same rush of new memberships for 2021?

Scott Schimmel, owner of 3D Fitness in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, said because of the pandemic, his gyms have already started to see new clients within the last few months.

He said clients told him the pandemic got them thinking about their own health and that they want to be proactive instead of reactive.

So, he expects even more new memberships in the coming year.

"A gym membership is the cheapest health insurance you're ever going to get," Schimmel said. "So, by people taking more action and looking at themselves and what they can do, that's less doctor visits, less issues. So yes, it's very heartwarming to have a brand new facility and having people come in."

Schimmel added that their new location on West Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls opened 11 days ago.

During the pandemic, they ask that clients practice social distancing and wear masks.