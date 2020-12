MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have broken the NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game. Sam Merrill connected on the team’s record-setting 28th 3-pointer of Tuesday night’s game in Miami with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead over the Heat. The previous record for 3’s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.