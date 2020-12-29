Asia Today: US begins vaccinating its troops in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has started vaccinating its troops based in South Korea, as its Asian ally reported its highest daily COVID-19 fatalities amid surging cases in the country. The United States Forces Korea says it started inoculating military and civilian health-care workers, first responders and the USFK command team with the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. Gen. Robert B. Abrams, chief of the 28,500 American troops in South Korea, was among those getting the vaccine. The South Korean government has faced domestic criticism that it has been too slow in working out vaccine procurement plans. The government plans to begin inoculating the South Korean public in February.