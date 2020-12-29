Argentine Senate weighs fate of abortion in pope’s homeland

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The decades-long fight by Argentine women’s groups for legal abortion is being decided by the country’s Senate in a vote that could change the outlook for the procedure on a continent where such procedures are still largely illegal. The bill would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of a pregnancy. It has already been approved by Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies and is supported by President Alberto Fernández, meaning the Senate vote is its final hurdle in the homeland of Pope Francis. A previous abortion bill was voted down by lawmakers and the outcome this time is considered a toss-up.