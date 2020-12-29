72 more Wisconsinites die from COVID-19, 1 in the Chippewa Valley

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows deaths in the state have reached their highest level in a week.

On Tuesday, 72 new COVID-19 deaths were reported. That is the most since Dec. 22 when 120 people died. The average number of deaths reported in the past seven days is 34. A total of 4,783 people have now died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The state also added 2,384 positive cases. That means 474,537 people have tested positive since this spring. Of those, 92.9% have recovered.

Locally, Eau Claire County added 29 new cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average for new cases in the county is about 37. There have been 9,118 cases and 75 deaths since the spring.

In Chippewa County, 17 new cases were added for a total of 5,814. Deaths remain at 65.

Over in Dunn County, seven new cases put the county at 3,446 total cases. There was a 23rd death reported in the county.

You can find data for your county here.

