Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday storm

5:57 am News
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin County from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Taylor and Clark County from 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday, and Buffalo Trempealeau and Jackson County from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

Snow is expected to spread northeast across western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. Slippery roads and difficult travel possible and could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

Several inches of snow are possible across the Chippewa Valley with the highest totals possible to our south.

