Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches

with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact Wednesday morning’s commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&