Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&