Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&