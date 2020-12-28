Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches

with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa

and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning

commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

