UW System to continue offering surge COVID-19 testing into new year

MADISON (WKOW) - The University of Wisconsin System will continue to offer its surge COVID-19 testing until mid-January, the institution announced in a press release Monday.

Original estimates, according to the release, indicated the sites would close up in mid-December.

"The UW System is happy to put the Wisconsin Idea into action and provide this resource to the people of Wisconsin," said Regent President Andrew S. Petersen. "It is a credit to the leadership from System and on our campuses that these testing sites have operated successfully and will now continue to help more Wisconsinites."

The sites administer rapid tests which can give results in about 15 minutes.

Registrations to get a rapid test at one of the sites can be made online at www.doineedacovid19test.com or by calling (800) 653-8611.

"Frequent testing is critical to minimizing the spread of COVID-19," said UW System President Tommy Thompson. "With this extension, the UW System will continue to ensure that anyone who wants a test, can get a test."