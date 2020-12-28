UK: Brexit break from EU faces ‘bumpy moments’ despite deal

LONDON (AP) — Four days after sealing a free trade agreement with the European Union, the British government is warning businesses to get ready for disruptions and “bumpy moments” when the new rules take effect Thursday night. The U.K. left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within its economic embrace during a transition period that ends at midnight Brussels time — 11 p.m. in London — on Dec. 31. An agreement reached last week will ensure Britain and the 27-nation bloc can continue to trade in goods without tariffs or quotas. But the end to Britain’s membership in the EU’s vast single market and customs union will bring inconvenience and new expenses for both individuals and businesses.