Snow still expected in Western Wisconsin, but heaviest will miss to the south

Temperatures this afternoon were near average in the low 20s, but it never quite felt even that 'warm'. Wind chills ranged from the single digits to about the mid teens, though the wind will let up overnight. Still, expect lows near zero tonight, which will warm up to the mid 20s by afternoon.

Clouds will increase ahead of our next winter system that is still in the plains, and will arrive in Western Wisconsin between late afternoon and mid-evening tomorrow. That low pressure system will bring heavy snow to southern Wisconsin, but should yield just light to moderate rates locally. The snow lets up by early Wednesday morning, though a few flurries with a chance for minor accumulations could linger into the day Wednesday.

Amounts won't be too impressive. The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team is expecting a fairly widespread 2 to 4 inches with isolated 5" totals for most of Western and Northwestern Wisconsin, but higher totals in the 4 to 6 inch range are possible to the south and east (see map).

Due to the combination of relatively moderate snow totals and that the worst conditions are expected overnight, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Western Wisconsin, as opposed to the higher impact Winter Storm Warning.

Still, a Winter Weather Advisory means that travel may be difficult if precautions such as slowing down and leaving more following distance aren't followed. Difficult travel conditions should arrive by mid to late evening Tuesday and last through Wednesday morning even after snow stops until roads have been cleared and visibility improves.

Temperatures will drop to the single digits again Wednesday night, but we should se some warming as we ring in 2021. The word warm, of course, is relative this time of year. Still, highs near or just above 30 can't be ruled out Friday through early next week.

Snow chances remain in the slight category after the storm tomorrow through Wednesday. One of those small chances is Friday night and another is centered around Sunday night.