Saudi women’s rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism. Loujain al-Hathloul’s case, and her imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn international criticism. A state-linked Saudi news outlet reported Monday that al-Hathloul was found guilty by the kingdom’s anti-terrorism court on charges including agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda and using the internet to harm public order.