Monday’s local scores

Monday’s local scoresNew
(WQOW) - Monday's local prep scores
High school girls basketball
McDonell Central 58, Augusta 37
Medford 44, Chippewa Falls 33
Cameron 60, Bloomer 30
Blair-Taylor 68, Melrose-Mindoro 38
High school boys basketball
Mondovi 49, Stanley-Boyd 45
High school girls hockey
Chipppewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Central Wisconsin Storm 1
High school boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 9, Menomonie 2
North 4, Amery 2
Notre Dame Academy 5, Memorial 0
RAM 7, Chequamegon Phillips 1
High school wrestling
Menomonie 60, North 12
Ellsworth 37, Saint Croix Central 20