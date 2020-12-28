Skip to Content

Monday's local scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local prep scores

High school girls basketball

McDonell Central 58, Augusta 37

Medford 44, Chippewa Falls 33

Cameron 60, Bloomer 30

Blair-Taylor 68, Melrose-Mindoro 38

High school boys basketball

Mondovi 49, Stanley-Boyd 45

High school girls hockey

Chipppewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Central Wisconsin Storm 1

High school boys hockey

Chippewa Falls 9, Menomonie 2

North 4, Amery 2

Notre Dame Academy 5, Memorial 0

RAM 7, Chequamegon Phillips 1

High school wrestling

Menomonie 60, North 12

Ellsworth 37, Saint Croix Central 20

Nick Tabbert

