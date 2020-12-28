Man wanted by Lake Hallie PD fired shot at woman, complaint says

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man wanted by police in Lake Hallie narrowly missed a person when he fired a gun inside a home two days before Christmas.

That is according to the criminal complaint filed against Dennis M. Smith, 65, in Chippewa County Court on Dec. 28.

On Dec. 27, police put out a notice saying Smith was on the run and it was believed he was armed. As of publishing, he has not been arrested.

Other details in the criminal complaint include:

On Dec. 23, a victim said Smith did not agree with a conversation others in the home were having. The victim said Smith stood up and pulled out a gun.

The victim said Smith pointed the gun at her and fired a shot. She said the bullet missed her but she claims she was burned by fragments from the bullet.

An officer said a .22 round was found in the head rest of the couch.

According to the complaint, Smith was out on bond at the time of the incident. He was not to possess a gun.

Smith is charged with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, felony intimidation of a victim, bail jumping and pointing a firearm at a person.

If convicted he could spend more than 29 years in prison.