Man charged in death of 2-year-old boy in St. Paul apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of leaving an unattended gun in a St. Paul apartment where a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself is facing two charges. Court documents released Monday show that 39-year-old Earl Williams is charged in Ramsey County District Court with manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm in the death of Jayse Wilson. Documents show that one of the victim’s sisters was watching television in the living room on Wednesday afternoon when she heard a loud bang. Before Williams left, he told the girl to call 911. The girl ran to check on her brother and found him on the floor of the bathroom, where Williams allegedly left the gun. Jayse Wilson died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.