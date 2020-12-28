Local health officials concerned about potential post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Because of the high number of travelers this holiday season, local health officials are warning of another potential spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

Officials from both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties say they are concerned about a rise in positive cases to begin the new year following multiple holidays where people are likely to gather and travel.

Many were anticipating a major spike after Thanksgiving, but experts say it was not as impactful as expected, thanks in part to many who followed safety protocols.

"If we continue to maintain that same behavior and not gather, wear our masks, and try to hunker down until we get through the winter and get more people immunized, we'll be better off," said Dr. Ashok Rai, president & CEO of Prevea Health.

However, health officials from both counties say the post-Thanksgiving surge may have been greater than what data shows due to lower testing numbers in the Chippewa Valley. So, staff is preparing accordingly for what could be a difficult start to 2021.

"We're keeping our staffing up right now anticipating that we might have a surge," said Paulette Magur, communicable disease division manager for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. "We have all of our contact investigators ready for that. Our staff here at the health department is ready to support them and support our community, so we're prepared, but we hope we don't need that preparedness piece."

Officials say they also have a better understanding of how to prepare for another surge in positive cases after the major spike in November. They're also urging the public not to gather following the holidays, and say another surge could be possible around upcoming Spring holidays, such as Easter, while the public waits to be vaccinated.