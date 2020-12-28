Irvine Park Christmas Village sees record donations, volunteers needed for takedown

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Irvine Park Christmas Village will soon turn out the lights and, after a tumultuous year for many, officials say it was one of the most successful years for the village to date.

The 33rd annual village in Chippewa Falls will come to a close on Friday night and park employees say visitor numbers were up as well as donations from the community, which went up roughly 50% from last year.

Some community members even held weddings in the village and officials are happy to have provided fun experiences in tough times.

"We had to have the Christmas Village this year," said Dick Hebert, director of parks, recreation and forestry for the city of Chippewa Falls. "This is something that people look forward to every year. They come to see family and friends and it's a special place each year."

After the lights go out, Hebert says the city is looking for volunteers to take down the decorations. The village has roughly 100,000 lights and 200 displays and could take months to get them removed and inventoried.

Volunteers are set to begin taking it down on Jan. 4, and if you are interested in helping out, email Dick Hebert at dhebert@chippewafalls-wi.gov.