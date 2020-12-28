Skip to Content

How to safely dispose of real Christmas trees

New
5:28 pm Top Stories
MGN_1280x720_01207P00-YYZSI
?????????????????????????????????????????

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The holiday season is coming to an end, and while that Christmas tree may bring some extra cheer to your living room, it's quickly becoming a fire hazard.

Eau Claire Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang said unless you're watering the tree regularly, it's bound to dry out and cause a serious threat if you still have lights on the tree.

"Once a Christmas tree does begin to dry out, it will light on fire and burn very, very quickly and very hot. Therefore, even after you remove them from where you have it set up in your home, you don't want to store them on your premises anymore, whether your garage or outside," Bertrang said.

He added not to leave that tree on the curb or in the dumpster, but rather at your city's designated drop-off site. All drop-off sites can be found here.

McKenna Alexander

McKenna Alexander is the weekend anchor and a multimedia journalist for News 18. She started in June 2019. She was born in San Francisco, but spent the majority of her life growing up in Dallas.

More Stories

Skip to content