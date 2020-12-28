How to safely dispose of real Christmas trees

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The holiday season is coming to an end, and while that Christmas tree may bring some extra cheer to your living room, it's quickly becoming a fire hazard.

Eau Claire Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang said unless you're watering the tree regularly, it's bound to dry out and cause a serious threat if you still have lights on the tree.

"Once a Christmas tree does begin to dry out, it will light on fire and burn very, very quickly and very hot. Therefore, even after you remove them from where you have it set up in your home, you don't want to store them on your premises anymore, whether your garage or outside," Bertrang said.

He added not to leave that tree on the curb or in the dumpster, but rather at your city's designated drop-off site. All drop-off sites can be found here.

