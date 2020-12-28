How to get your next stimulus check

(WQOW) - Another stimulus check is coming your way after President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Sunday night.

Back in March, Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act; in turn, creating stimulus payments of $1,200 to millions of Americans struggling through this pandemic.

Now it's December, and it doesn't look like COVID-19 is disappearing anytime soon. So now, another round of stimulus payments may be landing in your hands or bank account in as little as a week or two.

It's not often that Congress hands down these payments, and it's incredibly rare for two of them to come in just one year; something UW-Eau Claire economics head Thomas Kemp said just goes to show a sign of the times.

"Well, I think the fact that we've had these two stimuluses within a 12-month period is indicative of how irregular this situation is," Kemp said. "We're essentially in a forced recession. So, economically, everything is functioning as it should, except for we can't sort of go out and do the normal things we could do."

So, how do you get the payment? First, you need to know if you qualify.

Those with an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 will receive that full payment, as will heads of household earning up to $112,500 and married couples making up to $150,000. If you qualify for the full payment, you'll also get an additional $600 per dependent under the age of 17.

If you make more than these levels, you'll receive a partial payment that drops by $5 for every $100 in income.

Most people will get their payments in the coming weeks, given the IRS has your direct deposit information. If it doesn't, look for a paper check or prepaid debit card in the mail in the coming months.

You don't necessarily need to do anything in order to receive the payments; they should come automatically. If they don't, you're urged to contact the IRS.

