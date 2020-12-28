Here’s the latest on COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin officials say nearly 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.

As of the end of the day Sunday, 129,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 135,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin.

Of those, 35,595 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 3,905 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered. That means only about 15% of the state's allocated vaccines have been used so far.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered on Dec. 14 while the Moderna vaccine first started making its way to Wisconsin last week.

