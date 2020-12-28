Skip to Content

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin

New
3:56 pm Top StoriesCoronavirus
121820_dr_Vaccine_1a
RN Madelyn Neumann received a COVID vaccine shot from RN Alicia Merten along with four other staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on December 17, 2020.
HSHS Vaccine
Credit: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
RN Michelle Willcutt receives the first COVID-19 vaccine at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital on 12-17-20.

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin officials say nearly 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.

As of the end of the day Sunday, 129,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 135,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin.

Of those, 35,595 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 3,905 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered. That means only about 15% of the state's allocated vaccines have been used so far.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered on Dec. 14 while the Moderna vaccine first started making its way to Wisconsin last week.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content