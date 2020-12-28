Garbage Haulers: Trash doubles after Christmas

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Your trash is their business, and after the holidays, a local garbage company usually sees much more of it.

At 11:30 a.m. on the Monday after Christmas, driver Chris Hana with Boxx Sanitation has already made 350 stops.

"Right after the holidays, it's always busy. 100%," Hana said.

And he still has 262 left.

"We always try to prepare for it, but it never...we never are prepared for it. It's always a bunch of cardboard. A lot of wrapping paper," Hana said.

Hana said all the extra cardboard after the holiday makes his job a little harder.

"It's been an endless stream of cardboard this year. Trying to fit it in these buckets without it falling out and there's just a lot of it," Hana said as he laughed. "It doesn't stop."

Drivers said their work day could easily be 12 to 13 hours long, and the amount of trash they pick up can double.

"Usually around 35 to 40 lbs. per can. Then they're pushing about 60 to 70 lbs. per can. It also depends on can size and everything as well," said Wayne McIrvin, operations manager of Boxx Sanitation.

With that much extra garbage, everyone pitches in, including McIrvin himself.

"A lot of our management crew is actually out there ay pick up stops just to help out," McIrvin said.

One way you can help is to break down your cardboard and keep it smaller than three feet so it can easily fit in their hauling bin.

Hana added, "Also, if you put it [cardboard] out in variations, like each week you put out a little bit, a little bit instead of putting it all out in one week, It's definitely a lot easier then to take that stuff."

But the biggest thing they ask of you is to have patience.

"We're all out there just trying to get the job done," McIrvin said. "Some people say, 'Oh, my driver is an hour or two late.' Yup, we're going to be. But we will get you picked up and we'll get you taken care of."

McIrvin said if your garbage can or recycling bin is full, place extra items next to or behind your can and make sure the can is blocking the wind so the extra items don't blow away.