Full List: Madeline, Henry the top baby names of 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Of the 977 babies born so far in 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire, there are two names that stand out above the rest.

There were eight babies born at the Eau Claire hospital with the name Madeline and eight with the name Henry.

In 2019, the top names at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire were William and Lydia.

Below are the top baby names at various Mayo Clinic Health System locations as of Dec. 11. The number in parenthesis is the number of babies born with that name. Specific spellings vary.



Eau Claire

Girls

Madeline (8)

Brynlee, Ellie, Hadley, Natalie and Nora (7)

Charlotte and Everly (6)

Addison, Nova and Olivia (5)

Boys

Henry (8)

Brooks, Jack and Owen (7)

Asher, Leo, Theodore and William (6)

Hudson, Jaxon, Levi and Liam (5)

Menomonie

Girls

Evelyn and Nora (4)

Adalyn (3)

Harmony and Neveah (2)

Boys

Jackson and Levi (4)

Alexander and Easton (3)

Avery, Landon, Lincoln, Silas, Steven and William (2)

Barron

Girls

Amelia, Naomi and Ophelia (2)

Boys

Henry, Jackson, Liam and Mason (2)

There were 977 births at Mayo in Eau Caire. Of those, 472 were girls and 505 were boys. The most popular month was May with 104 births

In Menomonie, 205 babies were born; 98 girls and 107 boys. The most popular month was September with 28 births.

In Barron, 103 babies were born; 48 girls and 55 boys. October was the busiest month with 18 births.