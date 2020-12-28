Eau Claire teen killed in shooting remembered as a hard-working Christian with a love for the outdoors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire-area teen being laid to rest on Monday is being remembered as a hard worker who was always willing to help out.

James Sullivan, 14, was shot at a home in the town of Washington on Dec. 17. He died the following day.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to "a case involving two juveniles and a firearm being discharged within a residence in the 3400 block of Pamona Drive."

Sullivan was a freshman at Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Sullivan's online obituary describes him as "a faithful and active member of the Christ Temple Apostolic Church family where he played drums and assisted in the media room."

It goes on to call him a hard worker who would also take the lead in helping his mother around the house.

"James also had a desire to go hunting. James was a lover of his family and friends, he loved to go fishing and riding four wheelers with friends," the obituary reads.

A celebration of life is planned for Monday, Dec. 28 at 12 p.m. at Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Eau Claire. Visitation begins at 10 a.m.