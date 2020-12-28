City grants Regency Inn extension to lawsuit response

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ownership at the Regency Inn in Eau Claire will have into the new year before it needs to respond to a lawsuit filed by the city of Eau Claire asking the motel be closed.

That is according to the city's legal team.

Back on Dec. 4, the city announced a lawsuit seeking to close the motel on Hastings Way.

The lawsuit filed in Eau Claire County Court used phrases like "a well-known den of illegal activity," "worst hotel in the city of Eau Claire" and "a nuisance." It also called it an "almost completely lawless environment."

Ultimately, the lawsuit calls for the closure of the motel, the sale of the property and the removal of furniture, equipment and other personal property.

The city gave the Regency 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.

The legal team for the Regency requested an extension to respond to the suit until January 8 which was granted.