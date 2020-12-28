Brothers from different schools meet on wrestling mat

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Lajuan and Girard Jones, like most siblings, grew up wrestling each other constantly.

But never officially, until Monday.

Lajuan is a junior at North High School. Girard is a senior at Menomonie High School. The wrestling teams met Monday for a dual, and the final match of the day was joking called 'the battle for the top bunk.'

Girard won the exhibition battle 6-3, but watching two brothers accomplish a goal set as a family was the only result that mattered.

"We've been talking about wrestling for so long. This is my first year of wrestling. I had a blast," Lajuan said afterward. "Wish I could have done better, but it is what it is."

Lajuan began wrestling about four weeks ago. Girard first started in third grade. He was the state qualifier for the Mustangs last season.

"He's fast on his feet," Lajuan said of Girard.

"For his second match, it was pretty good. Girard said in return. "Definitely better than what I was at my second match. He's real strong, he can use that going into the future and build on that."

With both brothers wrestling at heavyweight, there's a chance they could cross paths again in the postseason.

Lajuan said he needs to improve his stamina if he's going to take down his brother.

"He'll never beat me, so it's fine," Girard said in return.

Menomonie won the varsity dual over North 60-12. Girard recorded a fall in his match.