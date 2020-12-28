Board to consider Vel Phillips statue at Capitol next month

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The board in charge of decorations at the state Capitol in Madison is set to consider approving a statue of Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state next month. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board is expected to consider a formal proposal to erect a statue of Vel Phillips on the Capitol grounds at a meeting expected to take place in January. If the board approves the plan an advisory committee that Gov. Tony Evers created earlier this month will be able to move forward with selecting a sculptor and fundraising.