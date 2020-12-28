Skip to Content

Authorities identify man killed in crash near Arcadia

10:35 am Top StoriesLocal News
Police

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of a man killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon in Trempealeau County.

The crash happened on Highway 93 near Lewis Valley Road in the town of Arcadia on Dec. 26 at 12:11 p.m.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, James Williams, 55, of Arcadia was south on Highway 93 when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by Michael Buxrude, 60, of Moorhead, Minnesota.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Buxrude was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

