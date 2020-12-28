Authorities identify man killed in crash near Arcadia

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of a man killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon in Trempealeau County.

The crash happened on Highway 93 near Lewis Valley Road in the town of Arcadia on Dec. 26 at 12:11 p.m.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, James Williams, 55, of Arcadia was south on Highway 93 when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by Michael Buxrude, 60, of Moorhead, Minnesota.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Buxrude was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.