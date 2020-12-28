Accumulating snow likely Tuesday

After a quick dusting of snow last night in Eau Claire, we are on pace to have a fairly quiet Monday before our next storm arrives. Monday starts with a few breaks of sun before more clouds move in during the afternoon with a cold front that brings us a slight chance for a few light flurries. Highs will only be in the low 20s.

Overnight, temperatures fall to near zero during a brief period of clearing before clouds move back in with the big system for Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area Tuesday into Wednesday.

Timing: Snow will overtake the area from west to east through the afternoon with snow likely for everyone by Tuesday evening. Snow will wind down early Wednesday.

Totals: Current trends show the heaviest snow from this storm will be in southern WI, however we still have the potential to see accumulations ranging from a couple inches to about 6" in the Chippewa Valley, although totals of 6" or more will be most likely southeast of Eau Claire. We will continue to refine this forecast over the next 24 hours.

Winds: Winds will not be as much of a concern with this system and will generally be less than 20 mph.

Visibility: Reduced visibility is possible during heavier bursts of snow.

Travel impacts: Tuesday morning's commute will be fine with snow beginning to approach western WI by midday Tuesday. Many of us could see a messy Tuesday evening commute with slippery or snowy roads. Road conditions will be worst from Tuesday evening through Tuesday night, with possible impacts through Wednesday morning.

Forecast beyond this system: Weather is quiet for New Year's Eve, however another system tries to make a pass at the upper Midwest to start 2021. This may be a miss for us, but is something we will continue to keep our eye on.

Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air, at the WQOW.com weather page, and through the free WQOW Stormtracker 18 weather app.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer will be tracking the system tonight at Live at Five as well as our 6PM and 10PM Reports.

Latest updates on social media: Stormtracker 18 Weather Facebook Page

Important Links: For the latest interactive radar, click HERE. For the latest school and organization closings, click HERE. For the latest road conditions and DOT camera views, click HERE.