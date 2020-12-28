19 new WI COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 1 from Eau Claire County

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Nineteen more Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Those 19 deaths bring the state to 4,711 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state also added 1,335 cases to the count for a total of 472,153,

Locally, Eau Claire County added 25 cases for a total of 9,089. A 75th Eau Claire County resident died.

In Chippewa County, there are 5,797 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day. The county remains at 65 deaths.

Dunn County has 3,439 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 13 from Sunday. There have been 22 deaths in the county.

