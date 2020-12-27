Watching for potential winter storm this week

Light Snow Sunday

Most in the Chippewa Valley only saw some light snow today, with higher totals generally south and east of the immediate La Crosse area. However, many in the immediate La Crosse area had a solid dusting. The light snow showers should taper off this evening leaving us with clearing skies tonight. Lows drop to the single digits overnight.

Watching for a Winter Storm

Monday will be chilly with highs in the low 20s, but we will stay dry. Things change as we head into Tuesday. Right now most of our model guidance is in agreement with a big Colorado Low impacting most of the Midwest. We should reside in the northern quadrant of the low, meaning our precipitation should stay mostly snow. One thing I have my eye on, is the suggestion for intense snow banding (heavy wet snow) near the warm front. It looks like our region could pick up some significant snow. Obviously numbers are subject to change, but I am seeing signs of over 6" for some, especially across SW Wisconsin. Regardless, Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning will LIKELY have travel impacts. Keep an eye on our forecast!

Rest of the Week

After this larger storm system moves through, we are expect 20s for highs through the New Year holiday with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Could see a few flurries on Friday.

I will talk more details about the potential winter storm tonight on WXOW.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears