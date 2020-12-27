Timberwolves hold off late rally, defeat Jazz 116-111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and six assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-111 victory over the Utah Jazz. Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Minnesota had five players score in double figures. Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley added 20 points and Rudy Gobert chipped in 18 points and 17 rebounds. Utah trailed over the final three quarters.