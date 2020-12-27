The Latest: Nashville police ID man in bombing case

NASHVILLE (AP) - Police say a Tennessee man named Anthony Quinn Warner is under investigation in connection with the Christmas Day bombing that rocked downtown Nashville. Metro Nashville Police Department Spokesman Don Aaron confirmed Warner's identity Sunday. Federal and state investigators are trying to determine who set off a bomb inside a recreational vehicle parked near an AT&T facility, damaging more than 40 businesses and injuring three people. Separately, a law enforcement official told the AP that federal investigators have started examining Warner's digital footprint and financial history. The official could not discuss the case publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Federal agents are examining the possibility that AT&T was targeted