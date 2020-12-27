Syrian refugee camp burnt to ground in northern Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — United Nations and Lebanese officials say a fire raged through an informal settlement housing more than 300 Syrian refugees in northern Lebanon, forcing its residents to flee. A U.N. spokesman says the fire burnt tents to the ground late Saturday. The fire raged for four hours as firefighters tried to put it out. Some residents returned Sunday to try and salvage any belongings. Lebanese media reported the fire followed an argument between members of a Lebanese family and Syrians living in the informal camp. A Lebanese official said the army is investigating the cause of the fire and conducting raids to round up those responsible for the altercation.