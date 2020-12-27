Survey: 25 percent of adults let gift cards expire

(WKOW) -- Gift cards were one of the most popular gifts during the 2020 holiday season. The data company 'In-Market' said gift card purchases in the first week of December were double compared to the same period last year.

However, another survey suggests adults let those gift cards go to waste. According to a survey from Bankrate, 25 percent of adults let their gift cards expire and 22 percent lose them.

To avoid that, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) encourages people to use their gift cards as soon as possible and treat them like cash. The FTC also suggests reading the fine print on gift cards to see if there's an expiration date.

If consumers received a gift card for a business they don't like, the FTC suggests selling it for cash or trading it in for another gift card online.