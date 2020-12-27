Sudan says provincial governor killed in car crash

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities say a provincial governor has died in a car crash in the country’s southeast. The governor of Blue Nile province, Abdel-Rahman Nour-el-Daem al-Tom, was heading to the capital Sunday on official business. Police say the vehicle overturned when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a child crossing road. Four others in the car were injured. The crash took place near the city of Wad Madani. Automobile accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization reports that road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.