Packers RB Jamaal Williams inactive for Titans game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams won’t play Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans after injuring his quadriceps in a victory over Carolina last week. The Packers had listed Williams as doubtful on the injury report. Williams has 479 yards rushing and 236 yards receiving this season while teaming up with Aaron Jones in Green Bay’s backfield. The Packers will have starting center Corey Linsley available for Sunday night’s game. The Packers activated Linsley from injured reserve Saturday after he missed three games with a knee issue.