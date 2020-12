LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Police say a man that is wanted for an incident last week may still be armed.

Lake Hallie police say Dennis Smith is wanted for a "firearm/domestic-related incident" on Dec. 23.

Police say they do not know where he is but he may still have a gun.

If you see him you are asked not to approach him. Instead, call Lake Hallie police at (715) 726-2666.