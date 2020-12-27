Child is alright after falling in Eau Claire River

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One child is okay after accidently falling into the Eau Claire River off the Phoenix Park landing, according to Eau Claire Police Sergeant Jake Gullickson.



Gullickson reported the department received a call at 2:57 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and when police arrived an officer and the child's father pulled the minor out of the water. The child was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Gullickson was unable to provide details on which hospital the child was taken to.



