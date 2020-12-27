Asia Today: No watching NYE fireworks from Sydney harborside

SYDNEY (AP) — Authorities have banned New Year’s Eve revelers from congregating in Sydney’s downtown harborside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said people who live in the city center can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate. Australia’s largest city recorded five new cases of COVID-19 connected to a cluster in the northern beaches region, bringing the total to 126 infections since Dec. 10. Around 1 million people usually congregate on the harbor foreshore to see the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.