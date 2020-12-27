Amid pandemic, Pacific islands work to offset food shortages

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Many Pacific island countries and territories have had few confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the pandemic has compounded the region’s food issues. The isolated islands have little arable land and rely on food imports. The disruption to the supply chain has sent food prices soaring. In response, some governments have extended fishing seasons, expanded indigenous food gathering lessons and bolstered seed distribution programs that allow residents greater self-reliance. The programs also help decrease the amount of highly processed imported foods that contribute to high rates of obesity, noncommunicable disease and undernutrition.