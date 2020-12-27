Agent to AP: Federer to miss Australia; planning 2021 return

Roger Federer’s agent tells The Associated Press that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is withdrawing from the Australian Open. Tony Godsick says Federer is still preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee. Godsick is working on putting together a 2021 tennis calendar for Federer. The plan is for the 39-year-old Federer to begin competing after the year’s first major tennis tournament ends in February. The start of the Australian Open’s main draw was delayed by three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic and now is scheduled to begin Feb. 8 at Melbourne Park.