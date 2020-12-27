2-year-old colt fatally injured in race at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old colt running in the $80,150 Eddie Logan Stakes at Santa Anita was fatally injured on Sunday, becoming the Southern California track’s first fatality since June. Trained by Peter Miller, Ebeko was lagging behind when he injured his left front leg at the top of the stretch in the 1-mile turf race, throwing jockey Joel Rosario to the ground. Santa Anita officials say veterinarians determined it was an unrecoverable injury. Ebeko was euthanized. Rosario wasn’t seriously injured and returned to ride later in the day.