Montenegro’s indebted state airline ceases operations

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro Airlines has ceased operations after the small country’s new government refused to continue financing the indebted national carrier. The airline, which was formed 25 years ago, has apologized to its passengers for the sudden termination of all flights and thanked them for “the years of trust, travel and friendship.” The company, which operated a small fleet and flew to many European capitals, is estimated to have accumulated more than 150 million of euros in debt, which grew further with the collapse of the summer tourist season because of the coronavirus pandemic.