Minnesota reports 57 COVID-19 deaths, 2,170 new cases

12:56 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has recorded another 57 deaths among people who contracted COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,107. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,170 new cases of the coronavirus from tests that were completed on Thursday. The state has seen a drop in new cases in recent weeks, with the average number of new cases reported each day dropping by nearly 61% over the last two weeks. Health officials in the last week have seen an average of 1,788 new cases each day. 

Associated Press

