First night of Kwanzaa begins Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saturday is the first night of Kwanzaa: a week-long winter celebration within America's Black community that celebrates light, culture and unity.

UW-Eau Claire history professor, Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, said there are seven candles that are lit for Kwanzaa. The single black candle in the center is the unity candle, the three red candles symbolize bloodshed and struggle, and the three green candles represent the Earth.



Ducksworth-Lawton said the holiday largely revolves around the community as well as building ties with neighbors and local economics. She said Kwanzaa is a time to move away from the material aspects of the holiday season and instead focus on the culture and history of Black Americans.

"How do we look to our neighbors and make our neighbors part of extended family? That's all a big part of Kwanzaa," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "And these are ideas I think we need even more today in the aftermath of all of the craziness that we've had in 2020."

She added that Kwanzaa can be celebrated by anyone and is often celebrated alongside Christmas and Hanukkah.