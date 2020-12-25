Wisconsin COVID-19 cases under 2,000 for 3rd time this week

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting slightly more than 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus, making up about 17.5% of the tests that were processed in the last day. It’s the third time in the last week that the daily report has shown fewer than 2,000 positive tests. The update showed five deaths in the last day, for a total of 4,679 fatalities. The COVID Tracking Project has the death toll listed as the 30th highest per capita among all states at about 86 deaths per 100,000 people. Nearly 468,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Wisconsin ranks 25th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks. One in every 273 people in the state tested positive in the past week,